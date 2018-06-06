Is sleep-shaming a thing? Because for some reason I can’t shake the embarrassment attached in telling anyone either how late I stay up (when I hear people leaving for their morning walk and can smell their coffee brewing, it’s time to hit the sack) or how late I sleep in (unmentionable). Even my dog has adopted the type of late-to-bed, late-to-rise schedule that most people over age 25 find abominable.

That’s part of the reason I was so eager to order a linen sheet set from Loomstead. Their slogan, “Party Late. Sleep In,” grabbed me and wouldn’t let go. “Someone understands!” I reassured myself as I read through the rave reviews. I also found it appealing that founder Sam Leiaghat (born in Antwerp) bases his company in L.A. and aims to match affordability with Belgium flax and Egyptian cotton. I’ve heard that linen is the coolest, most breathable textile for hot temps. With summer on the horizon, my set arrived just in time.

My initiation night on linen sheets was a little scratchy, to be honest, even though I had washed them. (I’ve heard you can soften them with a wash in baking soda and vinegar, but I have yet to try.) Perhaps starting with a duvet cover might have been smarter, and easier on the skin. The look and lore of linen just seemed so European.

“Linen can take some getting used to if you are used to sleeping on cotton,” was the word from Loomstead when I inquired as to whether this was normal. But the sheets look fantastic — whiter than cotton and ever so slightly rumpled, as if to say, “Those who sleep here haven’t a care whatsoever.” So I’m willing to tough it out. Possibly I’ll even pick up the duvet cover by fall. In the meantime, these beautiful sheets might push me out of bed sooner — the opposite effect of the company’s slogan. But I’ve always wanted to take a morning walk.