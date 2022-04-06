From the Ground Up

Lori Tiedeman is a desert designer through and through. She was born in the Coachella Valley and got her start over 30 years ago under the wing of the legendary Steve Chase.

When she met her husband, Gene, who helps run his family’s business, C&M Building Materials, they built their dream home. The first of four.

Their latest, perched high on the north edge of Cathedral City Cove, reflects their journey from there to here. Lessons learned, skills honed, and tastes evolved, the pair have grown as a couple and in their respective fields. Now it’s time to sit back and enjoy the view.