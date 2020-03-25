Explore Palm Springs: Los Compades Riding Club

Before television, people who lived in the desert area entertained themselves, making music, playing sports and cards, and conversing. They cared deeply about their friends, amigos, buddies, pals or compadres. The desert was more remote than most places causing people who actually lived locally to cherish social gatherings and camaraderie.

The employees that serviced the tourist trade had limited prospects for entertainment. So, in 1939, the manager of the new Bullock’s department store decided horseback riding would be a good pastime for many of his new employees.