Hike of the Month: Lost Horse Mine Trail

Lost Horse Mine Trail

Joshua Tree National Park’s rugged mountains vibrate with a rich history of mining. From the 1800s through the Great Depression, there were approximately 300 mines in the area that now makes up the park, though few were profitable. The best-preserved of the mines and mills is Lost Horse Mine, which produced about $5 million in gold and silver during the early 1900s.

The trailhead for the 4-mile round-trip hike is located off Lost Horse Mine Road, a branch of Keys View Road. The Optimist Mine, where only a stone chimney remains, is farther along on the Lost Horse Mine Loop.

Each month, hiking expert Rob Bignell spotlights a Coachella Valley trail. For more outdoor activity ideas, visit palmspringslife.com/palm-springs-outdoors.

