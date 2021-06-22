Immediately south of the main entrance to the mid-Coachella Valley’s hospital, a structure with conspicuous frontage on Bob Hope Drive has drawn attention since it was constructed in the late ’80s. Employing dominant hexagonal shapes in the design, architect E. Stewart Williams steered away from his notable midcentury modernist bent. But the building garnered press coverage for other reasons: One-time Eisenhower Medical Center chief of cardiology Jack Sternlieb, M.D., created within it an elegant aura for a healthcare facility and an oddity known as Heartland, the Museum of the Heart Institute of the Desert.

In 2000, Sternlieb announced plans to move to Florida, leaving a potential problem or opportunity for Eisenhower’s hospital campus. John Curci recounts the story he heard from his father, also named John Curci, about a meeting at The Ritz-Carlton between the late Curci, Eisenhower’s then chairman of the board Harry Goldstein, and Sternlieb.

“My dad took a piece of paper, wrote a number down, and said, ‘This is what we would pay for the building.’” Sternlieb agreed to the sum.

Curci relates that, as Goldstein drove down the hill on which the hotel sits, he said, “‘John, we don’t have authorization from the board to spend that kind of money.’ My dad said, ‘Well, Harry, I guess then you and I will own a building.’