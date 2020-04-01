Modern Living

An impressive, wide entry drive draws you into the spacious, beautifully landscaped motor court of this spectacular contemporary estate at the exclusive Madison Club. From there, you’ll enter a Zen-like courtyard with reflecting pools, a fountain, and more lush plantings. As you pass through the modern, pivoting glass front door you’re met by jaw-dropping, open views of the golf course and mountains visible through the great room’s large, sliding pocket doors. Both the entry and the great room have tall ceilings that make the spaces feel very open and airy. The great room also has a sunken wet bar and one of the homes five fireplaces.

The beautiful, infinity-edge pool has double spas and overlooks expansive mountain views on the third fairway. This custom five-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom (plus office) home has over 8,000 square feet and sits on almost one acre. The main house has three bedrooms, including two master suites on the main floor. The comfortable casita has a living room, two bedrooms, and a fireplace. The house was designed by Kristi Hanson of the Palm Desert architecture and interior design firm KHA Architects. The unique charms of the home are epitomized in a quote from the firm’s website where they note, “Our design work is a blend of intuition and innovation, of artistry and engineering, creating highly individual residences that enhance people’s lives. We think that’s what it’s all about.”

A gourmet kitchen is outfitted with stainless steel appliances and a center island with a waterfall edge and seating for four people. Other dining options include the morning room and a formal dining room—with a custom, glass display wine room—that opens to the outdoor entertaining spaces through massive, sliding pocket doors. You'll also love your very private, second-floor master suite where you can relax in the sitting area and enjoy time in front of the fireplace, or out on your balcony terrace. Outdoors, there's an incredible loggia with fireplace, television, and built-in grilling station, plus lounging and dining spaces. This special property also has a four-car garage, elevator, and much more!