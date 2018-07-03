A cool midcentury, yet modern vibe sets the tone at this three-bedroom, two-bathroom, 1,955-square-foot home in the charming community of Magnesia Falls Cove in Rancho Mirage. The house has a very open feel, but the property — which backs up to the Porcupine Creek Golf Club & Private Residence — maintains a true sense of privacy.
A beautiful outdoor loggia and living/dining space is adjacent to a classic kidney-shaped pool and it’s the perfect spot for entertaining or just relaxing with friends and family. Everyone will also enjoy the fabulous views of the Santa Rosa Mountains.
Indoors, dark porcelain tile floors flow throughout the living space. The comfortable living room features natural wood beams and a gas fireplace faced in stone. An updated kitchen has granite countertops, an island with seating, and a Wolf range.
The master bedroom has a very large en-suite bath with double rain shower heads.
Magnesia Falls Cove was originally developed by Hollywood lawyer A. Ronald Button and investor Dave Culver, who purchased over 1,900 acres of farm land and orchards to create a 425-home subdivision.
The community is near hiking and biking trails, including the ever-popular Bump and Grind Trail. Residents of Magnesia Falls Cove can also walk to The River, Rancho Mirage’s outdoor shopping, dining, and entertainment center. And your new home is ideally situated just 12 miles from both Palm Springs and La Quinta.
Listing price: $785,000
71407 Halgar Road, Rancho Mirage
Nelda Linsk
H K Lane Real Estate/Christie’s International
72895 Fred Waring Drive
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-774-6619 (cellphone); 760-834-7500 (office)
nlinsk@hklane.com
