A cool midcentury, yet modern vibe sets the tone at this three-bedroom, two-bathroom, 1,955-square-foot home in the charming community of Magnesia Falls Cove in Rancho Mirage. The house has a very open feel, but the property — which backs up to the Porcupine Creek Golf Club & Private Residence — maintains a true sense of privacy.

A beautiful outdoor loggia and living/dining space is adjacent to a classic kidney-shaped pool and it’s the perfect spot for entertaining or just relaxing with friends and family. Everyone will also enjoy the fabulous views of the Santa Rosa Mountains.