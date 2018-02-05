There’s nothing better than landscaping that doesn’t look landscaped. Europeans might feel differently — they’ll point to the gardens at Versailles or Villa d’Este, with their symmetry and topiaries and manicured lawns. But here in the American West, we prefer things rustic, untamed.

The desert garden at the South Palm Springs home of Norman Lofthus and Arlene Moore is not so much a garden in the traditional sense as a habitat, one that appears to have sprung from the earth fully formed, like Athena from Zeus’ head.

A California native who first moved to Palm Springs at the age of 7, Loftus spent 30 years in Berkeley before returning to the desert (and reuniting with Moore, his high-school sweetheart). His concept for the garden project was to recapture the Tahquitz Canyon of his youth, “on a slightly smaller budget,” he laughs. The execution came courtesy of Mark Logan, a third-generation Coachella Valley landscaper who brought that vision to life, working with his son, Nick, and a dedicated crew of six.