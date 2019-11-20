Market Watch Addresses ‘The Valley Housing Market’

A packed room of over 200 attendees at Toscana Country Club recently listened to expert analysts’ views and predictions at the Fall Market Watch seminar, “The Valley Housing Market: Huge wage gains are coming! How will it impact Valley housing and housing everywhere?”

Speakers were Michael McDonald, of Market Watch LLC, David Robinson of Coachella Valley Economic Partnership, and Walter Neil of Franklin Loan Center.

The seminar is sponsored by Toscana Country Club, Andalusia, Franklin Loan Center, Pacific Sotheby’s and Oranj Palm Vacation Homes.

The next Market Watch seminar is Feb. 11, 2020 at Toscana Country Clib featuring the topic, “A Tale on Nine Cities: Are we forming another housing bubble?” A detailed real estate analysis of each of the valley’s nine cities will be presented.

For ticket information, visit palmspringslife.com/market-watch.