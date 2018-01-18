Timothy Bradley Jr. says a stranger once asked his gang affiliation in the lobby of his dentist’s office, based solely on his clothes. He just looked at the man and calmly said, “My name is Timothy Bradley, Jr. Remember my name. Someday I’ll be somebody.”

Bradley followed through on his promise, rising to become a five-time World Boxing champion. Born in Palm Springs and raised in Cathedral City, Bradley never forgot his roots.

Since announcing his retirement from the ring last year, Bradley has embraced his full-time status in the Coachella Valley to be that recognizable face in the crowd for a purpose. He was one of several speakers to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 14 at Church of St. Paul in the Desert in Palm Springs.

VIDEO: Watch and listen to speakers at the Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration. (Video by Steven Salisbury)