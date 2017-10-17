A growing population, expanding medical facilities, and cutting-edge technology create plenty of opportunity to work in healthcare in the Coachella Valley. As Eisenhower’s executive vice president and chief operating officer, Marty Massiello manages the change at the hospital’s main campus in Rancho Mirage, as well as its clinics throughout the area.

And he’s always recruiting.

“You can have a fulfilling career here because there are all kinds of challenges in healthcare in this valley,” says Massiello, who moved to the area nine years ago. “The largest area of need is in nursing. We have openings across the health system all the time.”

He points out that you need not be a doctor or nurse to work at Eisenhower or in the healthcare industry. “There are always new technologies,” he says.

“We recently converted our medical records to the Epic system, which created opportunities for folks to help us implement.” There are also administrative positions in accounting, marketing, human resources and operations.

Eisenhower wants to be the region’s premier healthcare service provider, so it depends on quality recruiting. It has the wind at its back with the appeal of the desert. “The desert is so conducive to a peaceful and energetic lifestyle,” says Massiello, an avid swimmer and photographer. “I love waking up everyday to sunshine. I love the palm trees. I love the slower-paced lifestyle.”

It hardly comes as a surprise that he recruits colleagues from Chicago at certain times of the year.