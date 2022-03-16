Make Magic

How long has Marvyn’s Theater been at this location in La Quinta?

We opened in September of 2019. We shut down in 2020 because of that little thing called a pandemic. We didn’t know when to open until we made the decision in August of 2021 to reopen. We reopened again in September, so now two years later, we are open and things are starting to pan out. People are starting to realize we’re open again. The buzz is spreading a lot faster than I thought. Social media took over our advertising.

Where do you see Marvyn’s theater going in the next few years to come?

I’d like to take a bit of a risk and stay open this summer. The majority of our population does stay in the desert during the summer, normally they don’t. I think we’ll find it turning into a full time thing, no “season” required.

What is your schedule like throughout the week? Are there reocurring shows or is it different each week?

When we first opened in the first season, we put on new shows weekly. I found out that we never had reocurring customers every single week, so it was best for performers to book them for 2 weeks at a time. It’s better for the travel of the performers, and a better chance for our customers to see them. We're trying that out.