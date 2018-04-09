Event chairs Peggy Berk and Cynthia Cottrell delivered a marvelous evening of pink and white glitter and sparkle. Dressed in long white sparkling gowns, they were joined by Muses president Mary Latta, dressed also in white from head to foot.

The theme was “Honoring the Past and Welcoming the Future.” Past Muses presidents who received a lovely tribute were Wanda Martin, Travis Erwin, Eileen Hall, and Linda Weakley.

Original founding members of the Muses in attendance were JoAnn Davis and Sally St. John. Event décor included Cherry Blossom branches in bloom, gold sparkling floor length table cloths, and centerpieces of white roses and white tulips. Each attendee received a white picture frame adorned with pearls.

The Piece de Resistance was the Basked Alaska dessert. Servers entered the darkened ballroom with trays carrying flaming Baked Alaskas. Funds raised support the Theater Education programs of the McCallum Theatre.

