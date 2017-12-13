The McCallum Theatre celebrated its 30th anniversary with a gala honoring one of its greatest supporters, Harold Matzner, who has been chairman of the board for the last 10 years.

In his opening remarks at the theater, McCallum’s president and CEO Mitch Gershenfeld mentioned that it was only natural for the evening’s performance to feature Matzner’s favorite McCallum performers. Trumpeter Chris Botti, who has performed at the theater for 18 consecutive years, brought down the house with his rendition of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah.” Australia’s Ten Tenors, performing their 30th sold-out show since their debut in 2011, received great applause for their energetic rendition of Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

Matzner thanked the event’s co-chairs and previous McCallum Board chairmen Jim Houston and R.D. Hubbard, and mentioned how proud he was about the increasing generosity of McCallum’s donors.

Gershenfeld noted that the McCallum is in its best financial shape in its 30 years. The gala raised $1.725 million. Funds raised will go toward McCallum Theatre operations, arts education programs, and more than 300 classrooms.

McCallum Theatre

73000 Fred Waring Drive

Palm Desert, CA 92260

760-340-2787

mccallumtheatre.com