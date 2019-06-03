The McCallum Theatre Muses and Patroness Circle held their 31st birthday on stage during a “Puttin’ on the Ritz”–themed luncheon — a theme that did not fall short at any part of the afternoon.

An elegant champagne reception greeted guests before they headed into the theater for a short business meeting and the afternoon’s entertainment. The organization presented a check for $514,000 to the McCallum Theatre Education Department; to the McCallum’s President and CEO, Mitch Gershenfeld; and Harold Matzner, Chairman of the Board of Trustees. Gershenfeld stated that this was the theater’s most successful year, and this contribution was a part of that success. More than 40,000 students and teachers benefit annually from the hard work done by the Muses and Patroness Circle.

New President Sandra Woodson thanked outgoing President Mary Latta for her service and dedication as she welcomed guests and members and updated them on events for next season. In addition, two 2019 Waring Piano Competition winners, 17-year-old Victor Shlyaktenko, and 10-year-old Lucie Taeim Kim entertained the guests with two piano selections.

After their performances, the stage curtains opened to reveal a beautiful luncheon setting catered by Carousel Catering. Geri Dardi and Sandy Woodson chaired the event. The luncheon committee consisted of Marge Barry, June Benson, Marge Dodge, Susan Gelman, Ann Greer, Karen O’Dell, Terri Neuman, and Linda Rider.

McCallum Theatre

73000 Fred Waring Drive

Palm Desert, CA 92260

760-340-2787

mccallumtheatre.com