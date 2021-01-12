Next Door Neighbor

McSweeny Farms in Hemet, will introduce a new neighborhood with three model homes from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Jan. 16. Richmond American’s popular Seasons collection with one single story and two two-story floor plans, are available at the southwest Riverside master plan.

The three floor plans range in size from approximately 2,080 to 2,660 square feet with up to five available bedrooms and up to three baths. Prices start in the $300s. All of the homes are offered with two-car garages. The spacious single-story Agate plan includes a covered porch and formal entry, mud room, flex room and open concept kitchen with an oversized island that overlooks the Great Room and Dining Room. The 2,660 square foot Tourmaline plan is a two-story home with a flex room or fifth bedroom on the main floor. The home’s second level includes a large owner’s suite with oversized walk-in closet as well as an oversized loft.

“We are thrilled to welcome one of the country’s top homebuilders to this special community,” said Patrick Parker, president of Raintree Investment Corp. which is developing McSweeny Farms with Cross Lake Partners. “Richmond American is also selling its Seasons collection at our Green Valley master plan in Hemet and homebuyers have responded favorably to these homes.”