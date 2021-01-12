Next Door Neighbor

McSweeny Farms in the heart of the Inland Empire marks its grand opening on Jan. 16 with access to three brand new Richmond American model homes.
PHOTOGRAPHS COURTESY MCSWEENY FARMS
McSweeny Farms in Hemet, will introduce a new neighborhood with three model homes from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Jan. 16. Richmond American’s popular Seasons collection with one single story and two two-story floor plans, are available at the southwest Riverside master plan.
The three floor plans range in size from approximately 2,080 to 2,660 square feet with up to five available bedrooms and up to three baths. Prices start in the $300s. All of the homes are offered with two-car garages. The spacious single-story Agate plan includes a covered porch and formal entry, mud room, flex room and open concept kitchen with an oversized island that overlooks the Great Room and Dining Room. The 2,660 square foot Tourmaline plan is a two-story home with a flex room or fifth bedroom on the main floor. The home’s second level includes a large owner’s suite with oversized walk-in closet as well as an oversized loft.
“We are thrilled to welcome one of the country’s top homebuilders to this special community,” said Patrick Parker, president of Raintree Investment Corp. which is developing McSweeny Farms with Cross Lake Partners. “Richmond American is also selling its Seasons collection at our Green Valley master plan in Hemet and homebuyers have responded favorably to these homes.”
McSweeny Farms is located in the heart of Inland Empire near Diamond Valley Lake and the San Jacinto mountains. The community offers residents abundant amenities including walking trails and private and public parks and which all complement an 18,000 square foot farmhouse-style recreation center with a fitness center, outdoor amphitheater and resort-style pool and spa. “McSweeny Farms gives you the small-town atmosphere with many local conveniences,” said Parker. “It’s nearby every shopping and dining option you could want, and within a short drive from employment centers, an airport and many beautiful natural resources.”
McSweeny Farms offers plenty of open space for outdoor activities.
The community with lush landscaping, parks, paseos and other outdoor amenities is planned to have approximately 1,600 homes upon completion. “It is surrounded by mountains and hills, which creates spectacular views from the homes and the clubhouse,” said Parker.
McSweeny Farms is also nearby several top-tier educational options. The community is located in the Hemet Unified School District and nearby charter schools including Quest Student Center with K-5 curriculums and Western Center Academy with STEM and honors programs for grades 6-12.
Seasons’ sales center is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The sales center is located at 3041 Homeward St. in Hemet. Virtual appointments are available online or by calling 951-846-3554. Visit richmondamerican.com.
