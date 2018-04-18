More than 300 fun-loving and well-dressed guests took this year’s “Desert Chic” theme to heart at “The Party of the Season” in the Faye Sarkowsky Sculpture Garden of the Palm Springs Art Museum in Palm Desert, affectionately called The Galen.

For the last five years, the Palm Springs Art Museum has invited members and potential members to spend a few hours enjoying the wonder of The Galen, which houses some of the most important art collections in the Coachella Valley.

Guests filled the Sarkowsky Sculpture Garden for an evening that included an eyelash and lip bar from Saks Fifth Avenue, music provided by DJ Austin Del Rio, a martini bar, an incredibly shiny silver Airstream trailer that served as a photo booth, and food stations provided by Westwood Caterers.

Sponsors for the evening were Sarkowsky, Helene Galen, Jamie Kabler, and Donna MacMillan. Palm Springs Life fashion/scene editor Susan Stein and marketing director Paulina Larson served as co-chairs for the evening. Elizabeth Armstrong, JoAnn McGrath Executive Director of the Palm Springs Art Museum and Chairman of the Museum Board, and Steven Maloney welcomed guests and thanked them for their support.

Palm Springs Art Museum in Palm Desert

72-567 Highway 111

Palm Desert, CA 92260

760-346-5600

psmuseum.org/palm-desert