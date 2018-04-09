One of there best kept secrets in the desert becomes the site on the “Party of the Year” on April 12.

The Palm Springs Art Museum in Palm Desert, The Galen and Faye Sarkowsky Sculpture Garden will host the sixth annual Meet The Galen from 6-8 p.m. The theme is “Desert Chic” — the inspiration of event chairs Susan Stein and Paulina Larson —and attendees are encouraged to make a sartorial statement by donning their most fashion-forward ensembles.

Meet the Galen promotes this distinctive 8,400-sqaure foot building that houses some of the most important art collections in the Coachella Valley, in addition to an array of educational programming for visitors of all ages.

Set in the lush Faye Sarkowsky Sculpture Garden, this event features music spun by DJ Austin Del Rio (aka 80R), cocktails, and tasty bites by Palm Springs-based caterer Westwood, and a viewing of the current photography exhibition, Journey Through the Desert – The Road Less Traveled. Saks Fifth Avenue will have a cosmetic activation as well.

Tickets for Meet the Galen are $65 for individuals and include a one-year museum membership; $95 for two people and includes a one-year dual membership. Current members can purchase tickets for $40 each. Valet parking will be provided.

Museum memberships are valid at the main Palm Springs Art Museum, Palm Springs Art Museum in Palm Desert, as well as the Architecture and Design Center, Edwards Harris Pavilion in downtown Palm Springs. Membership includes admission, exhibition openings, discounts at museum stores and Persimmon Bistro, and many others.

Sponsors include Faye Sarkowsky, Helene V. Galen, Jamie Kabler and Donna MacMillan. Media sponsors include Palm Springs Life and Cord Media Company.

Meet the Galen, 6- 8 p.m. April 12, Palm Springs Art Museum in Palm Desert, 72567 Highway 111 at El Paseo. For more information, contact Dana Saks at dsaks@psmuseum.org.