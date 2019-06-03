Contour Dermatology Fiesta Benefits Melanoma Awareness Project of the Desert

Contour Dermatology’s Day of Beauty fiesta, held during Skin Cancer Awareness Month, benefitted the Melanoma Awareness Project of the Desert.

The event allowed Contour Dermatology to make a $4,000 donation to the Melanoma Awareness Project of the Desert.

More than 150 people attended and enjoyed substantial savings on beauty treatments and products, and had the chance to watch exciting live demonstrations. During the event, Dr. Timothy Jochen performed a lip lift and lower eyelid surgery procedures. He also performed an injection of dermal fillers in the face and hands on Ginger Jeffries, formerly with NBC Palm Springs and now the Good Morning San Diego anchor at KUSI.

Other live demonstrations included a Profound microneedling treatment, a Fraxel laser treatment ,and a chemical peel along with CoolSculpting non-surgical fat reduction. Guests also had a chance to enjoy Mexican style hors d’oeuvres and see winning artwork from local high school students in the annual sun safety poster contest.