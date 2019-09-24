Taking a Page Out of Her Book

Indian Canyons Golf Course

In my book, Ellie lives in the house we used to own across from the north golf course. When our daughter was in preschool, we would drive out to the desert on Thursday afternoons and have dinner at the restaurant every night. It was like stepping back into the 1950s. It’s closed now, but the south dining room is still open for breakfast, lunch, and brunch.

Ace Hotel & Swim Club

We chanced upon drag queen bingo here one Monday night. Shirley, the host, hands out cards to everyone. She sings and makes jokes, and a good time is had by all. The food at the King’s Highway restaurant is great, too. Ellie must, of course, host her after-party during drag queen bingo in my book. It’s a Palm Springs classic!

Las Casuelas Nuevas

There are Las Casuelas locations in downtown Palm Springs, but — like me — Ellie prefers the larger one in Rancho Mirage. The courtyard is festive, the margaritas huge, and the food bountiful. Every dinner there is an outdoor party; it puts you in a good mood.

Parker Palm Springs

Ellie puts her guests up at the Parker. It’s a hotel with a cheeky sense of humor and an international, beautiful crowd. The people watching is always fun. Before we bought our house, we’d hotel hop. Besides the Parker, we loved The Lodge at Rancho Mirage, now The Ritz-Carlton.