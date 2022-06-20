hessentia table

Heavy Metals

Cool metallics for the hot season.

Lisa Marie Hart Current Digital, Home & Design, Real Estate

hessentia table

Spinnaker oval dining table by Hessentia / Cornelio Cappellini at Interior Illusions.
pixopluslamp

Pixo Plus Lamp by Pablo Designs in white and brass at Pelago.

hornart

Brass Hare Head by HomArt at Rancho Relaxo.

wabisabijapanliving
Shun Premier Nakiri Knife at Wabi Sabi Japan Living.
rapportfurniture
Eye Ball Brass Swivel Armchair by Kare Design at Rapport Furniture.
ElenaBulatovaFineArt

Versace Brand Logo Barrel by Efi Mashiah at Elena Bulatova Fine Art.

FigandNash
 L’Objet + Lito Vanity Mirror at Fig + Nash.
h3khomeanddesign

Home bar at the Green Gables project by H3K Home+Design; tile at Modern Home Design Showroom.

altimeteralarmclock
Altimeter Alarm Clock in black at Modern Hacienda.
shagflask

Limited-edition “Pick Your Poison” giant flask sculpture at The Shag Store.

WestElmmirror
Metal Frame Pivot Wall Mirror at West Elm.
KAREDesign
Dough Gold table lamp by Kare Design at Rapport Furniture.
puntobacolateaset
Memphis period polished nickel tea set by Punto Bacola for Montagnani at a La Mod Inc.
katandcody
Breakfast Wine gold foil jumbo mug at Kat & Cody.
vectorbarcart
Vector Bar Cart at Between the Sheets.
christopherkennedy
Brass and Mongolian fur counter-height stool at Christopher Kennedy Inc.
Cambriaquartz
Cambria Quartz in Inverness gold at Cambria.
