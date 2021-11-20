He Made Michael Jackson, Britney Shimmer

If you’re wondering how an agricultural student from rural Ohio lands in Los Angeles and becomes a costume designer for such celestial figures as Michael Jackson, Elizabeth Taylor, and Britney Spears, well, it’s a circuitous story. Michael Bush dropped out of The Ohio State University to move to Las Vegas where he worked his way around town as a bartender and blackjack dealer before moving further west to Los Angeles. There he met his late partner, Dennis Tompkins, and joined him to work as a costume designer on TV series such as General Hospital. During a hiatus, the twosome got a call from Disney to work on what they believed was an industrial film, only to learn it was Jackson’s 3D opus Captain EO.

Bush and Jackson clicked so strongly that they began a professional partnership and friendship that endured 25 years. Bush chronicled their work which included many of the entertainer’s most famous costumes in his gorgeous 2013 book, The King of Style: Dressing Michael Jackson. In 2012, many of Bush’s creations worn by Jackson were sold in a record-breaking auction at Julien’s Auctions. On Nov. 9, Bush, a part-time desert resident, received a coveted star of his own on the Walk of the Stars in Palm Springs.

The designer chatted with Palm Springs Life about his work with iconic entertainers and what it means to receive local recognition for his work.