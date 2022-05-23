Worth the Risk

There’s the notion of what most people think of as bold, and then there’s truly, unmistakably bold. When the time came for a new vision for their 1963 Deepwell Estates home, television producer and showrunner Karin Gist and TV producer Claire Brown turned to interior designer Michelle Fahmy of Los Angeles–based Haus of Meeshie for the right degree of authentic fearlessness.

“I can do the minimal and the neutral, but I gravitate toward clients and people who are risk-takers,” Fahmy says. Gist and Brown “live a lifestyle that’s representative of that as well.” For a couple who were married last year at Borthwick Castle in Scotland, a site with historical ties to Mary, Queen of Scots, this assessment sounds fitting.

A few months after purchasing the home, the pair were ready to put their own unique stamp on the property and work with a designer with a collaborative spirit. Decorative arts painters Lisa Donohoe and Brynn Gelbard, the duo behind Londubh Studio, recommended Fahmy. “It was love at first sight,” Fahmy says of the initial meeting. Everyone wanted to go big and agreed the elements could be dialed back if need be. “They were the perfect client for that, because they said it, and they meant it.”