Contour Dermatology’s Holiday Day of Beauty Benefits Mizell Center

During the season of giving, Contour Dermatology has made a $10,000 donation from its holiday Day of Beauty event to benefit the Mizell Center in Palm Springs.

Mizell Center serves as a resource and creates innovative programs for Greater Palm Springs seniors, including the Coachella Valley’s largest meals outreach.

The week-long Day of Beauty culminated in a physically distanced, limited attendance event at the practice’s Rancho Mirage office where the lobby and exam rooms were decked with holly and the jolly masked-up guests.

The guests enjoyed special prices on beauty treatments and viewed live demonstrations on the big screen in the lobby including watching Dr. Timothy Jochen perform a lower blepharoplasty (eyelid surgery), liposuction procedure, and facial filler injection. Other providers also showcasedg laser procedures and CoolSculpting.

The event also was in remembrance of the late cosmetic surgeon Ron Fragen, whose widow, Carol, serves on the Mizell Board. Dr. Jochen and Contour Dermatology Executive Director Lee Erwin have been longtime supporters of the Mizell Center and were honored with the organziation’s 2019 Community Impact Award.

For more information about the Mizell Center, visit mizell.org.

Contour Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery Center

42600 Mirage Road

Rancho Mirage, CA 92270

760-423-4000

contourderm.com