Rethinking the Ranch

MV: We wanted the look of our place to mirror a real cabin in the 1960s. It’s comfortable. Most furniture is midcentury, but the accessories are localized (to lend a sense of place).

Here in Palm Springs, you’ll find a house where everything is from 1963. In Joshua Tree, there will be a Navajo blanket and an Eames chair as part of an interesting mix of eras and cultures.

Vintage records, games, and décor are part of the ’60s ski lodge motif in the Bunny Lounge, a spot for casual get-togethers. The mustard fireplace is one of three midcentury Malm showpieces at the ranch.

What’s a typical day like on the ranch?

MV: We usually hang out in an area around the orange fireplace we call “the conversation pit” and work remotely because the view is stunning. Then we go up to the Bunny Lounge, which has the most panoramic views, for cocktails, board games, and a fire. If we have guests, we end up in the Studio for games.

Any favorite memories there?

BB: The big one for me is Christmas of 2019. We were up with some friends and it was a beautiful clear night. When we woke up, the entire area was blanketed in white snow. Over the course of the day, we got 18 inches. We could have had a problem if we hadn’t been fully stocked with food and alcohol because we were socked in for a week. We literally could not get out of our driveway. But we did go sledding with our dog, Joshua. Another favorite is when The Dreamboats, four guys from Canada who are like the early Beatles and often perform during Modernism Week, did an impromptu concert for our guests and filmed a video there.

The real estate market was less competitive in April 2019.

MV: We were lucky because we were just getting in when it exploded. We had been looking for a while and couldn’t find anything. When we saw this one, we jumped in and made an offer, knowing there were people coming behind us to see it. Now, it’s really hard to find the good properties.