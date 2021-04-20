Work the Room

If Modern Home 2’s glowing new storefront along South Palm Canyon Drive has caught your eye at night, circle back during the day for vintage-infused inspiration and practical ideas for your own living environments.

The recently opened counterpart to the Modern Home showroom — also in the Sun Center but focused on wall tile, flooring, carpet, and decorative hardware — rounds out a one-stop design experience with furniture, fabrics, wallpaper, art, rugs, and lighting, “When you walk into a space and you feel good but you’re not sure why, it’s a matter of cohesiveness,” says owner Mark Davis. Scan the showroom and you’ll see what he means. Metallics, for example, weave silvers, golds, and bronzes into vignettes showcasing midcentury pieces.

In rethinking your own spaces, Davis says, come up with a concept or mood, an overall feel for the space. Then, let Modern Home 2 play the muse. Bring your wish list — or your designer — to help pull everything together.

Here are his top tips.