Blue Formica Countertops Stun in This Calypso Palms Home

THE BACKSTORY

“We bought the home as a getaway and now rent it out,” Mary Colucci says. “It was so refreshing to find it after seeing the same cookie-cutter styles in many other homes. We are honored to own a midcentury gem at Calypso Palms. The intimate 12-unit complex initially served as executive suites for Club Trinidad and housing for its A-list entertainers of the day who performed at the Purple Room. In addition to the original kitchen and bathrooms, we adore the soaring ceilings, clean lines, large clerestory windows, open floor plan, decorative cast-block fireplace, and beautifully angled rooflines, all housed around the main jewel: the central community pool.”

WHY THEY LOVE IT

“The aqua blue color of the original countertops is so calming yet inspirational,” Mary adds. “The flat-front cabinets are in perfect condition, too. The aqua Frigidaire stove matches perfectly and works like a dream. These elements, in addition to the home’s original pink bathroom fixtures and pink mosaic tilework, make us nostalgic for our youth.”