Designing Palm Springs

The Palm Springs Architecture Alliance, a consortium of nationally-known educators, authors, designers, artists, preservationists, architecture professionals and aficionados, has announced the list of speakers and conference topics for “Fast Forward: Designing the Future of Palm Springs,” a virtual conference that will take place during Modernism Week Fall Preview, Oct. 15-18.

More than 25 notable speakers will participate in discussions impacting the future of Palm Springs’ architectural landscape. “Our purpose for presenting this groundbreaking conference is to provide a forum for Palm Springs’ residents and all interested parties to hear thoughtful discussion from a wide array of perspectives and to become fully engaged in shaping the future of our world-renowned architectural mecca,” says Dick Burkett, co-founder Palm Springs Architectural Alliance and chair of the Palm Springs Historic Site Preservation Board.

The conference will consist of approximately six hours of relevant discussion in three main sections. Each section will be about two hours of content.

Tickets can be purchased on the Modernism Week website: modernismweek.com as of Oct 15. The ticket price of $25 includes a link to all three sections; once purchased you can access the conference at your leisure and convenience anytime from Oct. 15 to Nov. 15.

The conference program is as follows: