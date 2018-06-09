Don’t Miss the Boat

Anticipation is mounting for the inaugural ModernismWeek@Sea cruise next year. Setting sail Sept. 29, 2019, from Lisbon, Oceania Cruises’ Marina will take modernists on a seven-day voyage with stops at eight Mediterranean ports. Modernism Week CEO Chris Mobley will play host to a week packed with excursions led by local architecture experts, as well as private events, a cooking class, multicourse chef’s dinners, and parties. On the itinerary? Architect Ricardo Bofill’s 1973 La Muralla Roja (the Red Wall) in the Alicante region of Spain; the minimalist Residence E-1027 in Monte Carlo; and, also in the south of France, Le Corbusier’s Cité Radieuse, his rustic holiday home Le Cabanon, and the Museum of European & Mediterranean Civilizations. The cruise marks the nautical evolution of past Modernism Week land tours through Cuba and Mexico. Passengers dock in Barcelona before arriving back in the U.S., just in time to keep riding the wave at the Modernism Week Fall Preview in October.