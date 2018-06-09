Don’t Miss the Boat
Anticipation is mounting for the inaugural ModernismWeek@Sea cruise next year. Setting sail Sept. 29, 2019, from Lisbon, Oceania Cruises’ Marina will take modernists on a seven-day voyage with stops at eight Mediterranean ports. Modernism Week CEO Chris Mobley will play host to a week packed with excursions led by local architecture experts, as well as private events, a cooking class, multicourse chef’s dinners, and parties. On the itinerary? Architect Ricardo Bofill’s 1973 La Muralla Roja (the Red Wall) in the Alicante region of Spain; the minimalist Residence E-1027 in Monte Carlo; and, also in the south of France, Le Corbusier’s Cité Radieuse, his rustic holiday home Le Cabanon, and the Museum of European & Mediterranean Civilizations. The cruise marks the nautical evolution of past Modernism Week land tours through Cuba and Mexico. Passengers dock in Barcelona before arriving back in the U.S., just in time to keep riding the wave at the Modernism Week Fall Preview in October.
Architectural Influence
Who can argue with solid oak, white bronze, natural rawhide, and flat planed rattan? Such is the naturally luxe materials palette of the Marmol Radziner Canyon Collection, McGuire Furniture’s first collaboration with the renowned architecture design firm. With 24 new pieces of furniture and McGuire’s first housewares collection, the line displays Marmol Radziner’s experimentation and sense of proportion, resulting in elemental pieces rooted in architecture. The furniture company’s first and only upholstered bed joins dining and console tables, stools, a sectional, and a wall unit — each expressing the relaxed California lifestyle through curves, low seating, and craftsman details. Rattan poles are stacked and flat planed to form the Kanan Settee (above). Among the housewares are serving bowls, platters, and mirrors. Marmol Radziner, based in L.A. and San Francisco, is known locally for its landmark restoration of Richard Neutra’s Kaufmann House and the prefab Desert House in Desert Hot Springs.
Way to Represent
First there was online antiques aggregator 1stdibs. Then came Chairish, whose founders a year ago launched Decaso, an online marketplace for the upper echelon to browse furniture, décor, and art from several centuries. Three Palm Springs retailers have made it into Decaso’s intimate fold: Porter & Plunk, a La Mod, and Towne Palm Springs bring their wares to the global audience of this “decorative arts society” whose mission is to represent “the highest possible standards of authenticity and curation.” Recent offerings from the Palm Springs stores, respectively, have included a Steve Chase custom four-poster canopy bed from 1976, chrome lounge chairs by George Mergenov for Weiman Lloyd (above), and a reupholstered 19th-century Victorian chaise.
New Drinks on the Pool Menu
Swans and unicorns have had their run. Same goes for inflatable doughnuts. For those who can envision themselves sunning on an adult beverage while sipping an adult beverage, BigMouth Inc. is now serving margarita and rosé-bottle pool floats. These novelties maintain a fun factor for summer parties, albeit one that feels slightly more age-appropriate. (The rosé float is a Target exclusive in stores and online.)
Slab City
Time to tear out the kitchen island again. Cambria has unveiled five more temptations in its gallery of made-in-America engineered quartz. The three most dramatic offerings keep in step with the boldness of Cambria’s recent designs. Taupe and olive-green veins crackle across the white background of Skara Brae (above). Intense currents of gray, black, and white surge through the tumultuous canvas of Levven. But our top pick is Mersey: Its velvety black background lays out like a night sky broken by hot-white and soft-gray lightning flashes. See all of them in the showrooms on El Paseo and Cook Street, both in Palm Desert.
