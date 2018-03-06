Each year, the Modernism Week team raises the bar for the opening gala. The latest event took place in the klieg-lighted Indian Canyons Golf Resort, designed in 1962 by Donald Wexler and Richard Harrison.

Frank Goldstin’s Momentous Occasions transformed the space into a hip retro club. Hundreds of Modernism Week supporters showed up in spectacular midcentury garb.

“Hugh Hefner,” in his traditional party PJs and red smoking jacket, and a bevy of glamorous women welcomed guests to the party, where there was the occasional sighting of an ersatz Sammy Davis Jr. or Marilyn Monroe. Cigarette girls roamed the rooms, serving cake pops as a healthier alternative. DJ Baz and the retro rocking Dreamboats made it easy for the crowd to dance through the night.

Lulu California Bistro offered decadent hors d’oeuvres, complemented by a Hendrick’s gin cocktail infused with fresh lavender.

