Drive into Mountain View Country Club in La Quinta and you realize quickly that you are surrounded by beauty. This 3,600 square-foot home for sale capitalizes on enjoying the mountain scenery around you with a floor plan that invites you to relax in comfort.

You’ll notice how well the house flows from the great room (fireplace), dining room, and gourmet kitchen, lending itself perfect for entertaining. Throughout the home you’ll also appreciate the custom cabinetry and window and wall treatments, elegant floors, impressive kitchen granite, beautiful master counters and surrounds.