The great room connects easily to formal dining area and kitchen for ease in entertaining. PHOTOGRAPHS COURTESY BENNION DEVILLE HOMES
Drive into Mountain View Country Club in La Quinta and you realize quickly that you are surrounded by beauty. This 3,600 square-foot home for sale capitalizes on enjoying the mountain scenery around you with a floor plan that invites you to relax in comfort.
You’ll notice how well the house flows from the great room (fireplace), dining room, and gourmet kitchen, lending itself perfect for entertaining. Throughout the home you’ll also appreciate the custom cabinetry and window and wall treatments, elegant floors, impressive kitchen granite, beautiful master counters and surrounds.
Enjoy the private courtyard casita which accounts for one of the four bedrooms on the property. One of the bedrooms doubles as a home theater, and the master suite features a dressing area, walk-in closet, and jacuzzi tub, and connects to a room that could be used as an exercise area or a private getaway.
The home sits on an elevated site overlooking a double fairway of Arnold Palmer’s Signature championship golf course. The private pool is saltwater and heated with a spa.
Take note of the dramatic 12-foot soffit ceilings, 8-foot interior doors, and 8-foot patio doors. The outdoors just came indoors.
Listing price: $1,325,000
80490 Via Talavera, La Quinta
Michael Fogarty
Bennion Devillle Homes
74-910 Highway 111, Indian Wells
760-250-6975
michaelfogartyandassociates.com