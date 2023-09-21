Movies Filmed in Palm Springs Through History

It’s hard to pinpoint exactly what drove Greater Palm Springs’ popularity as a go-to destination for the movie industry. It might have been the fair weather, the distinctive quality of light, the visual versatility, and the proximity to Los Angeles.

The resort region’s exotic locales unfold within driving distance of Hollywood backlots, enabling it to double for locations ranging from Judaea in the silent film Salomé (1918) and the North African desert in The Sheik (1921) to Asia’s Kunlun Mountains, the site of Shangri-La in Lost Horizon (1937). Couple that with a reputation as a safe haven for even the most ill-behaved celebrities; people, including Hollywood’s notorious gossip columnists, just seemed to leave them alone here. Decades later, the California Film Commission offered filmmakers another incentive: up to 30 percent in tax credits for qualified productions shot in the state.

In last year’s Don’t Worry Darling, the Olivia Wilde–directed thriller starring Harry Styles and Florence Pugh, the charming midcentury neighborhoods of Palm Springs substitute for the fictional utopia Victory Project. While critics hammered the film, the city itself never looked better. When Victory’s desperate housewives step out into their perfectly manicured cul-de-sac, it’s like watching Dorothy stepping out into Munchkin Land. Shot at Canyon View Estates, the Kaufmann Desert House, and the Albert Frey–designed Palm Springs Visitors Center and City Hall, the film is a visual valentine to the city’s proliferation of midcentury modernism. The dreamy backdrop secured location manager Chris Baugh and his team two wins at the California on Location Awards in 2022.