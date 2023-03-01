Public Art Takes Flight in Palm Desert

“What distinguishes a mural from a painting [on canvas] is that it lives where it’s at. It’s a part of the city; it’s a part of the fabric of the community,” says Cuevas, who has previously painted on public steps in Los Angeles and New York City. He particularly enjoys creating murals because, he points out, it opens him to the perspectives of passersby who see him at work. “I am not isolated in my studio.”

“Monarch Sky” buttresses Palm Desert’s commitment to the Mayors’ Monarch Pledge, in conjunction with the National Wildlife Federation and The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens. That campaign is designed to raise awareness about the endangered pollinators and promote planting the native milkweed upon which their survival depends.