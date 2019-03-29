Music Festival Tips From Coachella and Stagecoach Performers

ABBY ANDERSON

Stagecoach

Sunday, April 28

On Our Playlist: “Good Lord”

EARLY INFLUENCES: When you grow up in a musical family — all passionate about country, and everybody sings in church — it’s hard to get away from country music. Literally every Thanksgiving, we go out to East Texas to Granny Jo and Pe-Paw’s house, and we set up the back porch with speakers and put on a little concert between [bites of] sweet potato casserole.

YOUR SOUND IS: Joyful, soulful, and heartfelt.

MUST-SEE STAGECOACH SET: Rachel Wammack.

PRESHOW RITUAL: My band and I get in a circle, say a prayer, and then we clap our hands and say, “Amen!” seven times. We do a little, “Woo-woo!” thing and go out there and have a good time.