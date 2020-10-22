Weight Off Your Body

From Modernism Week to food and retail establishments to local fundraisers, Coachella Valley businesses are turning to virtual/on-line customer experiences to stay connected to their clientele. My Yoga Place Palm Springs, is no exception.

Studio owner Cathy Cassetta knew she wanted to maintain the space on South Palm Canyon as a place to practice yoga after its previous owner closed at the start of the pandemic. She made a leap of faith and signed a lease for the space, hoping to open in July.

“Back in May, when I made the commitment to keep this lovely space available to practice yoga, I never imagined we’d still be dealing with the impact of the virus to the degree we are now nearly five months later,” says Cassetta. “I had to come up with a way to still maintain that community connection for studio patrons. Offering classes live online was the alternative path I chose, which we started doing mid-September.”