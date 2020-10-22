Weight Off Your Body

From Modernism Week to food and retail establishments to local fundraisers, Coachella Valley businesses are turning to virtual/on-line customer experiences to stay connected to their clientele. My Yoga Place Palm Springs, is no exception.
Studio owner Cathy Cassetta knew she wanted to maintain the space on South Palm Canyon as a place to practice yoga after its previous owner closed at the start of the pandemic. She made a leap of faith and signed a lease for the space, hoping to open in July.
“Back in May, when I made the commitment to keep this lovely space available to practice yoga, I never imagined we’d still be dealing with the impact of the virus to the degree we are now nearly five months later,” says Cassetta. “I had to come up with a way to still maintain that community connection for studio patrons. Offering classes live online was the alternative path I chose, which we started doing mid-September.”
The studio offers 20-plus classes a week via Zoom and sets itself apart with unique class offerings and weekend workshops. A variety of meditation classes are also offered, including Meditation & Mindful Movement. “It is deeply important to me to provide movement options that meet the needs of the previous studio’s students and our current and future students,” says Cassetta.
Innovation is something that comes naturally to Cassetta. Nearly 20 years ago she founded The Tabard Theatre Company in San Jose, California, a public benefit arts organization that continues to thrive in Silicon Valley.
Cathy Cassetta conducts a virtual class from her Palm Springs studio.
She retired from Tabard as executive artistic director this past June but began writing the next chapter of her life quite a few years ago by becoming a certified yoga teacher with now over 800 hours of training.
Although she, herself, specializes in yoga for older bodies, she is also certified to teach aerial yoga. “I have a deep passion and commitment to show my Baby Boomer peers that aging is a gift that we can learn to unwrap and enjoy,” she says. “I also want to share with people of all ages the health and wellness that is available to us through yoga and other movement experiences.”
Moving to live on-line yoga offerings opened up new markets for the studio as well. “It has been heartening to be able to reach out to people not only in the Coachella Valley, but from around the country,” Cassetta says. “Offering classes live online, in real time, means our market truly can expand globally, and I can tap into yoga teacher talent from anywhere. That whole notion is very exciting!”
For more information, visit myyogaplacepalmsprings.com.
