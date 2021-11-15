With Gratitude

The Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP) CA, Desert Communities Chapter honored outstanding philanthropic contributions to the community with both an in-person and virtual event recently.

More than 200 people attended a preview reception held Nov. 4 at the Classic Club in Palm Desert. The Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP) CA, Desert Communities Chapter recognized not only this year’s six National Philanthropy Day honorees, but also this year’s nominees as well.

The following day, the 15th Annual National Philanthropy Day in the Desert virtual awards celebration took place streamed by KESQ TV. This celebration recognizes outstanding individuals, businesses, and organizations that shine a light on the kindness and generosity taking place in the Coachella Valley.

“All of us at the Association of Fundraising Professionals CA, Desert Communities Chapter (AFP) are moved and inspired by the authenticity and generosity of each of this year’s honorees,” says Brian Daly, president of AFP CA, Desert Communities Chapter.

Patti Grundhofer once again was this year’s presenting sponsor. Patrick Evans, KESQ TV’s chief meteorologist and host of Eye on the Desert, emceed the awards celebration. Hot Purple Energy underwrote the band that entertained guests during the preview reception.

• READ NEXT: 8 Events to Put on Your Social Scene Calendar in the Desert.

This year’s honorees included: Outstanding Philanthropist – Linda Rider; Outstanding Fundraising Volunteer – Dawn E. Rashid; Outstanding Philanthropic Foundation, Corporation Or/Civic Service Organization – Agape Salon & Spa; Outstanding Nonprofit Founder – Armando Ehrenzweig, founder of Get In Motion Entrepreneurs; Outstanding Youth In Philanthropy – Solange Signoret , and Outstanding Fundraising Professional – Gailya Brown.

During the Classic Club reception, AFP made a surprise announcement, donating $1,000 to nonprofit Boo2Bullying, to acknowledge the efforts of Signoret.

Lucy Walz and Dior Halum, both nominees in the Outstanding Youth in Philanthropy category, received certificates of appreciation, monetary donations, and floral bouquets.

For more information on AFP, call 760-449-1971 or visit afpcadesert.org.