Phillip Ittleson’s home was the setting for the National Fundraising Professionals’ reception to honor the 27 finalists nominated for the 2017 National Philanthropy Day Awards.

The finalists will be celebrated at the 11th annual National Philanthropy Day luncheon titled, “Change the World with a Giving Heart” Nov. 8 at the Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa in Rancho Mirage.

More than 100 guests enjoyed the private cocktail event held on the poolside lawn of the largest midcentury style home in the desert.

Mark Anton and Scott Histed hosted the party catered by co-owner Willie Rhine of Eight4Nine Restaurant. Angela Allen, chairman of the AFP National Philanthropy Day Awards Committee, introduced the nominees who attended the event.

Nominees present included:

Outstanding Fundraising Volunteer: Sally Berger Selby Dunham Kimberly Krause

Outstanding Fundraising Professional: Terri Bona Lizabeth Chambers Jack Newby

Outstanding Philanthropic Service Organization or Foundation:

Eve Fromberg Edelstein and Bib Scott representing Palm Springs Pathfinders

Outstanding Founder of a Nonprofit Organization:

Connie Golds

Dimitri Halkidis

Outstanding Philanthropists:

Joy and Harry Goldstein

Outstanding Philanthropic Corporation:

David Herrlinger and Nate Otto, co-founders Hot Purple Energy

Brian McDonald representing Southern California Edison

Jon Mich and Cecilia Arias representing Kaiser Permanente Riverside