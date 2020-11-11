The Giving Spirit

Philanthropy is an opportunity, a choice, and an obligation to take action. In the Coachella Valley, it’s also a community, which during the pandemic has fixed its focus squarely on the health and empowerment of the people who live here.The 14th annual National Philanthropy Day in the Desert Virtual Awards recently offered an opportunity for the Desert Communities Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals to honor six people who propel the philanthropic community with their unwavering generosity, compassion, and fortitude.

“National Philanthropy Day in the Desert acknowledges the entire spectrum of services provided by the nonprofit community, and recognizes the profound impact that philanthropy has on the fabric of society,” says Judi Olivas, president of the association’s local chapter. “In this challenging time, we are more committed than ever to celebrating National Philanthropy Day and this year’s remarkable honorees.”

Selby Dunham (Outstanding Nonprofit Founder)

Dunham asserted vision, leadership, and service when she rallied friends, fellow Bighorn Golf Club members, and other breast cancer survivors, to establish Bighorn BAM (Behind A Miracle) in 2007. The nonprofit organization has since raised $8.7 million to support the purchase of diagnostic breast cancer equipment at Lucy Curci Cancer Center at Eisenhower Health, benefiting more than 100,000 patients annually. Bighorn BAM also provides funds to other important cancer organizations. Dunham, who was diagnosed with breast cancer 15 years ago, turned her treatment and survival into a personal challenge to triumph, and she continues to give back.