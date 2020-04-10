Nominations Open for National Philanthropy Day

The Association of Fundraising Professionals, California, Desert Communities Chapter, has announced nominations are open and being accepted for the 14th Annual National Philanthropy Day In The Desert Awards Luncheon, scheduled for Nov. 6 at the Renaissance Esmeralda Resort & Spa in Indian Wells.

Nominations may be made in five categories: Outstanding Philanthropist; Outstanding Founder of a Coachella Valley Non-Profit; Outstanding Fundraising Volunteer; Outstanding Philanthropic Foundation, Corporation, or Civic/Service Organization, and Outstanding Youth in Philanthropy. Nomination forms are available online at afpcadesert.org. The deadline to submit one or more nominations is 5 p.m. May 18, 2020.

Founded in 1960, the Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP) generates philanthropic support for a wide variety of charitable institutions, and advancing philanthropy forward through its 31,556 members in 244 chapters throughout the world. AFP works to foster philanthropy through advocacy, research education, and professional certification programs, while promoting high ethical standards in the fundraising profession. The AFP Desert Communities Chapter currently boasts a membership of 102 fundraising professionals.

Celebrating its 60th milestone year, National Philanthropy Day recognizes the contribution philanthropy makes nationally and locally by honoring individuals, businesses, foundations, and support organizations that are actively engaged in philanthropic endeavors.

During the 14 years the AFP California, Desert Communities Chapter has hosted the National Philanthropy Day In The Desert Awards Luncheon, 81 outstanding individuals, businesses, foundations, and organizations have been honored.

Tickets to the awards luncheon are $75 per person, which will go on sale online June 26. After November 1, individual registration will be $125 per person available at the door, space permitting. Tables Sponsorships (seating 10) can be purchased for $ 1,200.

For registration and event information please visit afpcadesert.org or contact event chair Kristin Bloomer at 760-459-5019 or at kristin@psfilmfest.org.