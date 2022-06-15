Living Vicariously

What challenges dd you face making the film. Obviously, Covid created issues, but what else?

“So we shot this at the peak of the Delta variant in late July, early August 2021. So it was just a very confusing time because I think in LA there were a lot of sets going back to work since so many people had just been fully vaccinated, nobody's wearing masks, we're going to do this.... Aside from how tight and quick we had to move. It was actually pretty seamless. I would say the biggest production challenges were just the amount of dialogue and coverage, because there's so many dialogue scenes between the four characters.

And then there's a bit of, I wouldn't even say it's a stunt because it's really not that crazy. But there's sort of a moment toward the end that we had one take to get right. I'm not speaking to it because it's a short, so any detail is kind of like a spoiler if anyone cares. But there was kind of a moment toward the end where we had one take to get it right with someone, something in the pool.

Since the film comes from your won experiences, how do you like communicate those feelings to the cast so they get an idea of where you're coming from?

When I Zoomed with them or chatted with them for the first time about the script, it was just really kind of explaining the premise and d sort of talking the themes and ideas. And hopefully, if you've done your job I guess, the themes are universal and self-evident, and people find their own entry point into them. And also just explaining specifically how their characters factor into that story and what I'm ultimately trying to say. And making sure that it's something that they're going to be excited by and that they have something to chew on within the roles.

It was really just like every initial discussion that I had with Tyler (Joseph Ellis), Shannon (Sheridan), and Sahil (Kaur) was just kind of a really open conversation about friendship and what that means to us, and just bouncing around our own experiences with it. Because so many friendships kind of like come and go at this really volatile period, coming out of college into full fledged adulthood. And I think that everyone has their own take on it or their own set of experiences. And it's just really cathartic to have those conversations.

What did you learn from this film that you can take forward on your next project?

So I feel like with this one, I was more attuned to an audience's experience of what you would want a film to be, which it shouldn't be the defining principle of what you make. It shouldn't be like, "Oh, what do other people want to see?" It starts with what's honest and what's relatable and what comes from your heart. But there has to be that element of what does an audience anticipate and what will hold their attention.

