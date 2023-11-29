New Book Celebrates 75 Years of Desert Healthcare District

In honor of its 75th anniversary, the Desert Healthcare District & Foundation released a commemorative book by author Jeff Crider documenting the past, present, and future of health in the Coachella Valley. Split into two parts, the book — Desert Healthcare District & Foundation: One Agency’s Path to Making a Difference — begins with the area’s first settlers and extends through present-day issues in health and wellness.

“Part II is focused more on the nitty gritty of life here in the Coachella Valley and the fact that, while this area is famous as a retreat for the rich and famous, most people who live here struggle to make ends meet,” Crider shares. “Desert Healthcare District is the only public agency in the Coachella Valley that is dedicated exclusively to identifying local healthcare deficiencies within its service area and to providing grant funding to nonprofit health and wellness organizations that are best equipped to address these needs. To properly describe what the district does, the book explains the full spectrum of health and wellness problems affecting Coachella Valley residents.”

Here, we present an excerpt from Part I, Chapter 4: “The Military Takes Over,” which reflects on when the glitzy El Mirador Hotel, opened in 1928, was refashioned into a hospital, seeding the property’s use as it continues today. The site would eventually become Desert Hospital (now Desert Regional Medical Center) and the headquarters of the Desert Healthcare District. To get a copy of the book, visit the official website or email: [email protected]. — Emily Chavous Foster

The Military Takes Over

By Jeff Crider

By the time the U.S. entered World War II, Palm Springs was internationally known as a playground for Hollywood stars, many of whom vacationed at El Mirador Hotel.

The iconic Spanish revival–style hotel with its 108-foot tower also attracted the attention of the U.S. government, which took over the 200-room hotel in April 1942 and converted it into a 1,500-bed hospital for the duration of the war.

“The best is none too good for the American soldier,” a U.S. Army officer told the Los Angeles Times in an April 13, 1942, report.

The U.S. Army renamed El Mirador Hotel, calling it Torney General Hospital in honor of Maj. Gen. George H. Torney, a graduate of West Point and longtime military surgeon who served as Surgeon General of the U.S. Army from 1909 until his death in 1913.