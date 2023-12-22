New Restaurant “Livs” Coming to Palm Springs Art Museum

As Gabriel Woo prepares to open his new restaurant, Livs, this month, he reflects on his culinary journey — from mixing cookie batter on his driveway in Cathedral City as a child to establishing himself as a respected chef with a vision for a cheerful and lively restaurant at Palm Springs Art Museum. His passion for cooking, dedication to innovation, and love for hospitality will undoubtedly make Livs a must-visit destination in Palm Springs when it opens later this month. However, he was no overnight success. It’s been a long journey, with many different roles undertaken by a chef on the rise who has officially arrived.

Woo’s interest in cooking started when he was an elementary school student. The budding chef, who grew up in Cathedral City, was captivated by a force so powerful that some of the world’s top chefs over the past 70 years have cited the same source of inspiration in their culinary journeys: Julia Child.

“Something that influenced me, without me even knowing at the time, was Julia Child on PBS,” he says. “I always thought the show was funny. Me and my sister and my brother would watch it and think it was cool, but we’d never want to make that food or even eat it.”

Instead of making boeuf bourguignon, Woo’s first venture into cooking was somewhat sweeter and perhaps more age appropriate.

“I used to check out cookbooks from my school’s library. I was about age 10, and I wanted to make peanut butter cookies,” he says. “It seemed easy because I had all the ingredients at home. But my mom didn’t want me to make a mess in her clean kitchen, so I went to the neighbor’s [house].”