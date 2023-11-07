Nickerson-Rossi Dance Opens New Palm Desert Studio

The dance studio provides space for and nurturing of new, innovative, and creative programs, equitable access for youth to train and excel in dance, and opportunities for underserved communities to experience dance on a professional level.

Located on El Paseo at San Luis Rey Avenue, the studio is easily accessible to East Valley families who found it difficult to get to the flagship location in Palm Springs. Programs slated for the new studio include Nickerson-Rossi Dance Academy, which provides pre-professional dance education as well as access to college and professional programs and the School Alliance Education program, a partnership with the Palm Springs Unified and Desert Sands Unified school districts.

While classes have already begun in the new space, the public will be invited to visit the new studio later this season. For more information on Nickerson-Rossi Dance and funding and naming opportunities available at the studio, visit nickersonrossidance.com.