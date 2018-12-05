There is nowhere like Nicole on El Paseo to welcome the busy season and the holiday season at the same time.

Owner Nicole Pascale hosted a lovely open champagne reception and shopping event in November, which delighted shoppers and passersby. It must have taken an army of elves to decorate the store in such a splendid fashion.

Speaking of fashion, in addition to the most amazing array of holiday decor, Nicole also brought in her latest women’s apparel styles of the season. Don’t miss this holiday wonderland. Spectacularly sparkling holiday décor is disappearing daily with the happy shoppers. After four decades in Palm Desert, no one puts on the holiday glitz and glamour like Nicole does.



Nicole on El Paseo

73560 El Paseo

Palm Desert, CA 92260

760-341-2330

shopnicole.com