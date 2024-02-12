Norman Zammitt’s “Gradations” Comes to Palm Springs Art Museum

You tend to stand in front of a Norman Zammitt painting like you would a Mark Rothko — silenced by its transcendent quality. Subtly gradated bands of color stretch across mural-size expanses, often evoking sunsets, horizons, and the sea, although the artist saw them more as an approach to the sublime, a portal to a mystical realm.

Zammitt, who died in 2007, was a pioneer of light and space, the Southern California art movement born in the 1960s whose torchbearers include Robert Irwin, James Turrell, Larry Bell, Craig Kauffman, Douglas Wheeler, and Peter Alexander.

Beginning Feb. 17, the exhibition Norman Zammitt: Gradations at Palm Springs Art Museum offers a rare look at the artist’s rigorously composed hard-edge band paintings as well as his looser, more spontaneous “fractal” paintings inspired by chaos theory.