This stunning, ocean-view property—Maison De Cap—evokes the spirit of a romantic château on the French or Italian Riviera. Yet, while the home’s architecture is reminiscent of a European villa, it happens to be located on the Gold Coast of Orange County—a great place to escape when temperatures rise in the desert.
Situated on Smithcliffs Bluff in North Laguna Beach, the tranquil estate overlooks glistening Emerald Bay and you’ll be mesmerized by its panoramic ocean views. Four bedrooms and nine bathrooms are spread out over four levels comprising 7,200 square feet of opulent living space. The property also boasts over 3,200 square feet of decks and patios, maximizing your entertainment options and indoor/outdoor living.
The home’s first level has parking for 11 cars, tons of storage, plus a studio/office with a bathroom and kitchenette that the current owners have dubbed “The Bungalow.” The second level has four bedroom suites with private bathrooms, a wood-panelled media room/office with a wet bar, and an amazing 900-bottle wine room. The master bedroom suite has a fireplace, custom drapery, spa bathroom, walk-in closets, and double doors that lead to an outdoor Zen garden.
Home comes with a 900-bottle wine room.
On the third floor you’ll enjoy views of the protected Torrey Pines, as well as panoramic ocean views from your main living area, formal dining room, morning room, and a gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, two double-ovens, and custom tumbled oak cabinets. Last, but certainly just as spectacular, is the top floor where you’ll spend countless hours relaxing and entertaining on a deck outfitted with a wet bar, covered dining space, two barbecue areas, a spa, and a fireplace—not to mention its gorgeous ocean views. A custom ironwork staircase connects all four levels, but you also have the convenience of an elevator, as well as exterior stairs.
The sophisticated color palette throughout the home is designed to help you relax and rejuvenate mind, body, and soul. It’s complemented by ceramic tile flooring in the living spaces, non-endangered teak floors in the master bedroom, and bamboo flooring in the guest suites.
Listing price: $10,700,000
15 Smithcliffs Road, Laguna Beach
