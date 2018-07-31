This stunning, ocean-view property—Maison De Cap—evokes the spirit of a romantic château on the French or Italian Riviera. Yet, while the home’s architecture is reminiscent of a European villa, it happens to be located on the Gold Coast of Orange County—a great place to escape when temperatures rise in the desert.

Situated on Smithcliffs Bluff in North Laguna Beach, the tranquil estate overlooks glistening Emerald Bay and you’ll be mesmerized by its panoramic ocean views. Four bedrooms and nine bathrooms are spread out over four levels comprising 7,200 square feet of opulent living space. The property also boasts over 3,200 square feet of decks and patios, maximizing your entertainment options and indoor/outdoor living.