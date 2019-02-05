“Things unfold in unexpected ways,” says Tod Mostero when relating a story about how he found his landscaper, who then became his interior designer. But his observation also sums up the backstory of his Old Las Palmas hideaway, a 1955 ranch house that had been modified over the years before he renovated it and had it wrapped in a series of dramatic murals.

In 1985, after years of booking rental homes in the neighborhood for family vacations, Mostero’s father purchased the four-bedroom home with a pool shaped like a dog bone on one end. Generous in size, it could accommodate Mostero and his eight brothers and sisters, and his dad liked the familiar location.

“I remember looking at potential homes with him when I was about 15. Others had more going on from a design point of view, but this one met our needs,” Mostero explains. “It was more about the Old Las Palmas area than anything else. Dad is a very pragmatic person, and the house just made sense.”

Before he left for architecture school in New Orleans, Mostero helped furnish the home as a teenager in the ’80s and grew fonder of it in the process. “I was attached to Palm Springs growing up, and then I got attached to the house,” he says. When his dad decided to sell in 2015, Mostero snatched it up.

By that time a winemaker in Napa, Mostero had practiced architecture for only a couple of years. Thereafter he fell in love with oenology and moved to France for more than a decade. Owning the old family home would give him an opportunity to get reacquainted with its spaces while reigniting his passion for architecture and design.

The first element he envisioned for the home’s new place in his adult life was a mural at the entrance, similar to those he noticed around town as a boy. He reached out to his first choice for the job — internationally recognized painter Zio Ziegler — never imagining he would have the time or the interest to take it on. As fate would have it, Ziegler responded right away, flew down from San Francisco, and spent several hours in focused creation. Intricate patterns layered with blue dots the size of softballs soon blanketed a human form along one wall.