This spectacular estate in Old Las Palmas envelops you in a world that feels exceptionally private, yet it’s also conveniently located just minutes from downtown Palm Springs. Built in 2008, the main residence was intentionally sited toward the rear of the lot so that you’re surrounded by lush gardens that are framed by magical views of the San Jacinto Mountains.

But it wasn’t just kismet that created this enchanting environment. The home and grounds are the work of the nationally acclaimed architectural team of M. Brian Tichenor and Raun Thorp and the property was featured in their book, Outside In: The Gardens and Houses of Tichenor & Thorp. The house was designed to showcase an exquisite art collection, while simultaneously integrating the surrounding landscape. Bronze-framed French doors seamlessly transport you from the pavilion-style house to the Tuscan-style gardens and pool/spa area.