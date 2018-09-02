This spectacular estate in Old Las Palmas envelops you in a world that feels exceptionally private, yet it’s also conveniently located just minutes from downtown Palm Springs. Built in 2008, the main residence was intentionally sited toward the rear of the lot so that you’re surrounded by lush gardens that are framed by magical views of the San Jacinto Mountains.
But it wasn’t just kismet that created this enchanting environment. The home and grounds are the work of the nationally acclaimed architectural team of M. Brian Tichenor and Raun Thorp and the property was featured in their book, Outside In: The Gardens and Houses of Tichenor & Thorp. The house was designed to showcase an exquisite art collection, while simultaneously integrating the surrounding landscape. Bronze-framed French doors seamlessly transport you from the pavilion-style house to the Tuscan-style gardens and pool/spa area.
The half-acre property — which has a cluster of palm trees that were planted in 1920s — features several outdoor living/dining spaces including a rooftop deck with incredible mountain views; a pool cabana with a misting system, shower, and bathroom; and a terrace between the kitchen and master bedroom with a pizza oven, wood-burning fireplace, and outdoor heaters for those chilly, winter nights.
The kitchen has a Wolf stove with a built-in grill.
The luxurious kitchen is outfitted with stainless steel countertops, an island with white Carrera marble, a Wolf stove with a built-in grill and French cooktop, two Sub-Zero refrigerators, and a Miele dishwasher. Fleetwood pocket sliding doors open the kitchen to the outdoor dining area.
The living areas boast 13-foot ceilings.
All of the bedrooms are en-suite and have their own private patios. The master wing features a separate sitting area with a fireplace, an expansive, custom walk-in closet, and a spa-like bathroom—its countertops and sink are Italian limestone and the stunning freestanding tub is copper. The bathroom’s floor are radiant heated and there’s a gas fireplace next to the tub. The adjacent patio has a luxurious outdoor shower.
This is truly an exceptional property in a premier location.
