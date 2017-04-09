A sellout crowd of 250 guests attended the Olive Crest ‘Hot Cars & Haute Fashions” event at Bighorn Golf Club’s exclusive Vault.

Co-chaired by Nancy DeVries and Georgialee Lang, this event included a special guest appearance by actor Jim Caviezel, best known for portraying Jesus Christ in the 2004 film, The Passion of Christ.

Grayse provided the models dressed in spring fashions and adorned with jewels from El Paseo Jewelers. Olive Crest Event sponsors included Rapport International Furniture, El Paseo Jewelers, Grayse, Jessup Auto Plaza, Coachella Valley Buick GMC, The Shop in Palm Desert, Agape Salon, Dell’Acqua Dental, and Madeline Zuckerman Marketing & Public Relations, Inc.

Olive Crest

73-700 Dinah Shore Drive, #101, Palm Desert, CA 92260

760-341-8507

www.olivecrest.org



Photography by Pat Lassy