Olive Crest Desert Communities Fundraiser at Bighorn Golf Club Vault, March 8, 2017

(From left) Nancy Devries, Geroge DeVries, Jim Caviezel, Peter Skaaning-Rapport International Furniture, Raju Mehta and Jaishri Mehta , El Paseo Jewelers.
A sellout crowd of 250 guests attended the Olive Crest ‘Hot Cars & Haute Fashions” event at Bighorn Golf Club’s exclusive Vault.

Co-chaired by Nancy DeVries and Georgialee Lang, this event included a special guest appearance by actor Jim Caviezel, best known for portraying Jesus Christ in the 2004 film, The Passion of Christ.

Grayse provided the models dressed in spring fashions and adorned with jewels from El Paseo Jewelers. Olive Crest Event sponsors included Rapport International Furniture, El Paseo Jewelers, Grayse, Jessup Auto Plaza, Coachella Valley Buick GMC, The Shop in Palm Desert, Agape Salon, Dell’Acqua Dental, and Madeline Zuckerman Marketing & Public Relations, Inc.

Olive Crest
73-700 Dinah Shore Drive, #101, Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-341-8507
www.olivecrest.org

Photography by Pat Lassy

