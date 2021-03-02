USC Duo Assist Olive Crest Fundraiser

Olive Crest, known for its dedication to preventing child abuse, to treating and educating at-risk children and to preserving the family recently hosted its golf invitational fundraiser at the Indian Wells Golf Resort.

Darnell Bing, a Jim Thorpe Award finalist, an All-Pac 10 safety at the University fo Southern California, served as event chair, with fellow USC teammate, Oscar Lua, as event sponsor.

“Today was all about giving back to the community,” says Lua. “I think Olive Crest provides a bridge for people and gives them opportunities they may or may not have. The fact that Olive Crest is helping over 2,100 children and families in Riverside County every year is amazing.”

With an impressive field of 20 foursomes and sponsors, this year’s inaugural event raised over $50,000 to support Olive Crest’s vital programs and services.

“My wife Rachal and I love to give back, and we believe in the amazing work Olive Crest is doing with at-risk children and their families,” says Bing. “The event allowed us to form new relationships with people who otherwise would not be aware of Olive Crest and the work they are doing in the community.”

The event featured breakfast, lunch, a shotgun “shamble” golf format, in addition to an awards reception and silent auction.

USC football Legends participating included Will Poole, Frostee Rucker, Shaun Cody, Tom Malone, Jonathan Lockett, Collin Ashton, Justin Wyatt, John Walker, Brandon Hancock, James Abbott, and Sunny Byrd. Also seen in the crowd were George and Nancy DeVries, Peter Skaaning, Jules Buenabenta, Christopher Hodson, Matt Irving, Chris Harns, Woody Dutton, and Marshall Gordon.

Visit olivecrest.org.